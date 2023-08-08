NORTON — As the town’s new school superintendent, Jennifer O’Neill has been busy this summer preparing for the September opening of schools.
O’Neill, 41, who had been an assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for local schools the past seven years, officially began her new duties July 1.
“I have been very busy since assuming the post of superintendent,” O’Neill said. “During these last few weeks, I have been meeting with our school committee members and NPS administrative team, along with the other town department heads,” including Town Manager Michael Yunits, Police Chief Brian Clark, and Fire Chief Shawn Simmons.
“These conversations have centered around the greatest strengths of our schools and the larger community, as well what these community members believe are opportunities for growth and places that most need my attention as the new superintendent,” O’Neill said. “I believe these conversations are important to help me widen my lens and get a better perspective of the important work ahead.”
The new superintendent is also meeting with students and families.
O’Neill wrapped up her 20th year in Norton schools this past school year, having also been an elementary teacher and director of curriculum and instruction.
“I have spent my entire professional career here in Norton,” she said.
O’Neill began as a second-grade teacher at the Solmonese School in the fall of 2003. After eight years teaching, she moved into administration as the director of curriculum for the district in the fall of 2011.
School committee members in April appointed O’Neill to the post at the recommendation of Joseph Baeta, who left to oversee Stoughton schools after a decade as Norton superintendent.
School board members opted against a search, agreeing with Baeta they had a most qualified replacement.
During a May school board meeting, a three-year contract was signed.
‘’Dr. O’Neill has worked closely with Dr. Baeta over the last seven years to prepare her for this new role,” school committee Chair Sheri Cohen said. “We look forward to the next chapter for Norton Public Schools.”
In 2021, O’Neill received a doctorate in education in curriculum, teaching, and leadership from Northeastern University. She has a bachelor of arts in psychology with a concentration in elementary education from Stonehill College, a master’s in elementary education from Fitchburg State University, and a certificate of advanced graduate study in educational leadership from Bridgewater State University.
She was recognized by her peers last summer, receiving the 2022 Assistant Superintendent Leadership Award from the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.
O’Neill lives in Mansfield with her husband and two children.
Assistant superintendent
Brian Ackerman has replaced O’Neill in her former position of assistant superintendent.
Ackerman has experience as a special education teacher, elementary principal, and three years as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Dudley-Charlton schools.
He holds a doctorate in education from Northeastern University as well as a bachelor’s in political science from Syracuse University, master’s in special education, and master’s in educational leadership from Rhode Island College.
An internal committee consisting of building and central office administrators, teachers, staff, parents, and students was involved in the search process. Beginning with 52 applications, 12 candidates were interviewed, and Ackerman was selected from three finalists.
Also, Marybeth Callanan has been named the new assistant principal and early childhood coordinator at Solmonese.
Callanan comes to the district from Seekonk, where she was also an assistant principal.
In another administrative change, Jesse Shaughnessy’s role at Norton High School has been revised from dean of students to assistant principal.
“This allows Mr. Shaughnessy to continue to support the needs of students and families, while also better supporting teaching and learning,” O’Neill said.