Jessica Zandan has been promoted to managing editor of The Sun Chronicle.
Zandan, 40, now leads the newsroom operation, which includes news, sports, photography and digital, as well as coordinating efforts for special projects across editorial, advertising and circulation.
The appointment was made in the fall by Executive Editor/General Manager Craig Borges.
The position has been unfilled since Borges was promoted to executive editor/general manager in 2019.
“The Sun Chronicle, like all media, has faced many challenges over the past several years and Jessica, through thoughtful leadership, a keen news sense and the ability to move The Sun Chronicle and its many products forward, has been instrumental in the newspaper’s sustainability and progress,” Borges said. “She is multi-talented and unafraid to tackle any project, no matter how complex, and is committed to bringing readers the best news and sports coverage around. The Attleboros are her home and she cares deeply about making sure The Sun Chronicle remains the premier news source for area residents. Readers are in good hands with her heading up newsroom operations.”
Zandan began working at The Sun Chronicle in 2001 as a college intern who, after being hired full time in 2005, quickly rose to lifestyles editor and then assistant managing editor for news and digital. In 2015, she left for a position at Clark University in Worcester where she worked as an assistant director for content marketing for two years.
Zandan returned to The Sun Chronicle in 2017 and, with a keen knowledge of audience engagement, digital and social media, again stepped back into the roles of special projects manager, lifestyles editor and assistant managing/digital editor.
As project manager, Zandan led The Sun Chronicle’s transition to a six-day daily newspaper, leading the development of the Weekend Edition, which went on to win New England journalism awards, including Newspaper of the Year for weekend/Sunday publications. During her tenure at The Sun Chronicle, Zandan herself has earned multiple New England News and Press Association and Associated Press awards for design, and The Sun Chronicle earned second place in NENPA’s general excellence competition.
Zandan is a native of Attleboro now living in North Attleboro with her husband, Adam, and twins, Allison and Joseph. She is a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, earned dual bachelors degrees from Assumption College and a master’s degree from Clark University, both in Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.