ATTLEBORO — Roughly 100 people filled out applications for Nova Farms on Sunday morning during what one applicant called “the first job fair of this type” he had seen since Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016, and the first legal cannabis dispensary opened in 2018.
The state’s “premiere cannabis company,” as Nova Farms described itself, held the job fair at the Extension Street location, with positions immediately available.
Job opportunities advertised within the company ran the gamut from lab technicians, to manufacturers to human resources personnel.
By a few minutes past 10 a.m., when the fair began, nearly a dozen people had already stopped by to fill out applications and meet with a few employees of the 11-member company.
“They’re eager to see what’s going on,” Nova Farms’ general manager Marc Figueiredo of Attleboro said.
Colin Traver of Attleboro was one of the first people who arrived to apply.
“It’s a great employment opportunity for a lot of people,” he said.
Traver, who is mainly interested in the cultivation aspects of the cannabis industry, believed “the possibilities were endless” in the industry because of the wide variety of independent businesses, such as making edibles at home.
But there was another aspect in which Traver was a firm believer, and that was the medicinal benefits of cannabis.
Before his father died of cancer in 2007, Traver provided him with marijuana, which alleviated his father’s nausea and lack of both appetite and sleep.
“It was the only thing that helped him,” Traver said.
And two years ago, when Traver’s ex-girlfriend’s uncle was stricken, cannabis provided similar relief, including the shrinkage of the tumors.
“It’s natural medicine,” Traver said. “I’m fascinated by it.”
Nova Farms’ CEO Derek Ross hopes the business will be ready to open in Attleboro in 30 days, providing the necessary paperwork and inspections proceed in a timely manner.
From the outdoor 90-acre crop farm in Sheffield — the largest on the East Coast — the marijuana will be processed and distributed at the Extension Street location, he said.
There is a new building being constructed in a more “retail-friendly location” on Route 1 in South Attleboro behind the Rite-Aid, which Ross hopes will be completed in six to eight months.
Just as Ross hopes to stimulate the city’s economy, Figueiredo also wants not only to help people, but educate them on “all the great things” cannabis can do, he said.
Among those facets are relief from anxiety and a way to combat the opioid addiction, and Figueiredo believes cannabis is a safer alternative to methadone.
Additionally, “We want to bring jobs to the local area,” Figueiredo said.
A total of eight pot shop owners have applied for permits in Attleboro. Those eight owners account for 10 businesses, including the one on Extension Street.
North Attleboro is getting ready to negotiate agreements with a number of applicants interested in opening businesses in town as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.