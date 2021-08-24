Unemployment rates crept up again slightly in area communities last month even as the actual number of people employed rose as well.
Across the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, numbers provided by the state Tuesday showed more people had entered the workforce over the past month. That includes people working and those actively seeking employment. Both numbers were up but that last group may include recent graduates and people whose unemployment benefits are ending.
The adjustments in the jobless rates from June to July were mostly minor, according to the figures released by the Department of Unemployment Assistance. And they were far healthier than the sometimes double-digit jobless figures from 12 months ago, as the state was still struggling to recover from the business shutdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Attleboro saw its jobless rate tick up to 5.6% compared to 5.3% in June. Last July’s rate was 10.7%. At the same time however, the number of people actually working from Attleboro in July rose slightly — from 23,921 in June to 23,996 in July. The number listed as unemployed also rose, however, from 1,347 to 1,424. At the same time, the workforce increased from 25,268 to 25,420 in the city.
The numbers were similar in other communities. North Attleboro’s rate went from 4.5% to 4.9%. Plainville had the lowest rate in the area, 4.5%, but that was up half a percentage point from June’s 4%. Norfolk and Mansfield were tied for the sharpest increase; 4.1% to 4.7% and 4.5% to 5.1%, respectively.
Norton had the area’s highest jobless percentage at 5.9% in July, up from 5.7% in June. A year ago in July the rate for the town was 9.3%.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted figures painted a somewhat brighter picture. Employers added 43,400 jobs in July. Total employment in the state rose above 3.5 million and the unemployment rate held flat at 4.9% for the second month in a row, labor officials said.
Not all was happy news on the labor front, however. Enhanced unemployment benefits are scheduled to expire the week of Sept. 4 for 330,000 state residents still out of work.
