After creeping up in January, jobless rates in area communities were back on a downward trend last month, according to state figures released Tuesday.
The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported unemployment rates in all 10 area communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were down compared to January’s adjusted numbers. But they still weren’t down to the nearly pre-pandemic levels seen in December.
January results, which were released earlier this month, showed jobless numbers up in every community after months of a mostly improving employment picture in the area. The state usually releases jobless information for a month about three weeks into the next, except for January and February when numbers for both months are reported in late March.
The good news may be that February’s numbers show a more stable improvement in employment. The local workforce numbers — the people working or looking for work — changed very little month to month, making for a more accurate comparison.
In Attleboro, for example, the workforce numbers were stable at about 25,000. The unemployment rate dipped modestly from 4.9% in January to 4.2% in February. In real terms, that means some 690 more Attleboro residents were employed last month compared to the month before.
In Foxboro, where the rate also fell to 4.2% compared to 4.7% the month before, the jobs gains were also modest but measurable, with 166 more people with jobs.
All of the gains were less than a full percentage point, but half the communities in the area fell below 4%, and all were doing substantially better than the same month a year ago, when jobless rates in the area were hovering between 5.4% and 6.6%
Locally, Norfolk had the lowest jobless rate at 3.3%, down from 4%, and Seekonk was the highest at 4.5%, down from 4.7% in January.
The area’s numbers appear to be following a statewide trend. The state’s unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7 percent in February, still higher than the U.S. rate of 3.8%.