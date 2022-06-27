Jobless rates in most of the area showed good news for the fourth straight month in May, according to figures released by the state.
Unemployment percentages for eight of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle remained steady or dipped slightly last month, the Department of Unemployment Assistance reported.
In seven out of ten of those the rate was at or under 3%, bringing unemployment close to pre-pandemic levels of two years ago.
Attleboro, at 3.3% had the highest jobless rate, down from 3.4 in April. In May of last year, Attleboro was tied with Norton for the highest rate in the area at 5.4%
Only Foxboro and North Attleboro saw a slight hike in the percentage of those unemployed in the local workforce. In Foxboro the rate ticked up a tenth of a percentage point to 2.8% (compared to 4.6% a year ago), North Attleboro went from 2.9% in April to 3.2% in May.
Norfolk and Plainville were tied for the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%. In Norfolk, that was down a tenth of a point from the month before, but Plainville’s drop was the sharpest in the area, down from 3% in April.
According to the state’s figures, the area continued a trend of doing better than the state as a whole last month.
The state’s unemployment rate of 3.9% was slightly higher than the national rate in May, which dropped to 3.6% over the previous month, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.