A little over two years after COVID-19 slammed the brakes on the state’s economy, jobless levels have resumed their drop to nearly pre-pandemic levels around the Attleboro area.
According to town-by-town listings of unemployment rates released by the state Tuesday, jobless numbers are down in all 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle for April compared to March of this year.
In eight out of those 10, the April rate was at 3% or lower, but numbers were approaching pre-pandemic levels area-wide.
In March, every community was above 3% unemployment.
Attleboro, at 3.4%, had the highest jobless rate in the area, down from 3.7% in March and down 5.5% from April of last year.
Foxboro and Norfolk were tied for the lowest rate in the area at 2.7%.
Seekonk saw the sharpest drop, almost a full percentage point, from 3.9% to an even 3%, down from 5.3% a year ago.
Norton dropped half a percentage point to 3%. A year ago in April the town saw a jobless rate of 5.8%, the highest in the area for the month.
April’s report showed the third straight month of steady declines in area jobless rates.
January results had shown an uptick in every community after months of a mostly improving employment picture. That has proved to be an blip rather than a trend.
According to state Labor Department figures, the area was doing better than the state as a whole last month.
The department reported a 4.1% unemployment rate for Massachusetts, down from 4.3% in March, but half a percentage point higher than the U.S. rate.
Massachusetts employers added 10,500 jobs last month, state officials reported last week, with more jobs being filled in the leisure and hospitality industries as the summer approached.
State officials reported that Massachusetts has gained back more than 611,000 jobs since the “employment trough” in April 2020, just after COVID-19 struck. From April 2021 to April 2022, Massachusetts gained 178,400 jobs, according to federal estimates.