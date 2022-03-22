After dipping to almost pre-pandemic levels, unemployment rates in the area crept back up in January.
State figures show rates above 4% in all 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle after most had fallen below that level in December.
The local numbers appear to follow a statewide trend. Massachusetts’ unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in January, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, almost a percentage point higher than December’s jobless number and .8 percentage point higher than the national rate.
While the state usually reports town-by-town unemployment figures for the month about three weeks into the next, numbers are not reported in February. January figures were reported earlier this month. February’s numbers will be posted on Friday.
While local jobless figures were up slightly from December, they were still well below the numbers for the same month a year ago.
In Attleboro, for example, the jobless rate for January was 4.9%, up from 4.1% the month before, but still fairly healthy compared to the 7.2% of January 2021 as the state was still recovering from pandemic imposed lockdowns.
Rehoboth saw the sharpest hike in unemployment, from 3.2% in December to 4.5% in January. Norton rose from 3.6% to 4.7% and in Seekonk the rate went from 3.7% to 4.7%. But in most communities, the increases were less than a percentage point.
The actual numbers of people out of work that those rates reflect was also fairly modest. In Attleboro, for example, 1,236 people were listed as jobless compared to 1,040 the month before. That’s compared to 1,815 in January a year ago. In Foxboro, the numbers of the jobless rose to 508 from 443, compared to 661 a year ago January.
The state’s labor force, including people working or looking for work, increased in January by an estimated 15,700 workers, according to the state, with about 9,400 more residents employed and about 6,200 more residents unemployed over the month. Since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered massive job losses in April 2020, Massachusetts has recovered 558,000 jobs, officials said.