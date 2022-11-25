Help Wanted (copy) (copy) (copy)
Local jobless rates in area communities in October remained little changed from the month before, according to state figures released this week.

But the last several months of good news on the labor front may be on the verge of change as jobless claims spiked in the state this week.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.

Area unemployment rates for October

Community Oct. 2022 Sept. 2022 Oct. 2021
Attleboro 3.4 3.5 4.5
Foxboro 2.8 2.8 4.2
Mansfield 2.3 2.3 3.8
Norfolk 2.4 2.5 4.5
North Attleboro 3.0 3.0 4.1
Norton 3.0 3.0 4.0
Plainville 2.6 2.6 3.9
Rehoboth 2.6 2.6 3.7
Seekonk 2.9 3.0 3.8
Wrentham 2.3 2.3 4.1