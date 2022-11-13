CMT Attleboro
Thomas Murray, left, and Terrence Woldorf of CMT Engineered Syntactic System say the company is seeking employees who can work in production and engineering.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Local businesses of all kinds, high and low tech, are looking for workers.

One them, which is more high tech, is in Attleboro Industrial Park at 107 Frank Mossberg Drive — CMT Engineered Syntactic Systems.

