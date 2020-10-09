John Simmons, 45, is a lawyer and member of the North Attleboro Town council. He is the Republican candidate for state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
Gov. Charlie Baker imposed one of the toughest emergency shutdowns in the country in March. It cost thousands of jobs but arguably saved thousands of lives, all without much input from the Legislature. The governor is facing a court challenge (and criticism from some within the GOP) that his actions went too far. If elected, would you support the administration's actions and a return to a shutdown if that's required?
In the beginning I believe most, if not all, supported the temporary shut down while we attempted to flatten the curve, lower infection rates, and ensure our hospitals were not overwhelmed with patients. People want to do the right thing and help their fellow citizens.
Governor Baker, along with all our leaders, had difficult and unprecedented decisions to make about an unknown virus. COVID-19 should be treated as a health care issue not a political one.
However, I do have concerns with the executive actions lasting longer than originally anticipated without input from the Legislature. With the recent decision from the First District Court regarding Governor Baker’s eviction moratorium it is clear that long term executive action without legislative action is on shaky Constitutional footing. As we learn more about the virus itself, treatments and the effectiveness of masks and social distancing I would not support a return to a full shut down. Instead I would seek a targeted response, with significant input from local town authorities who are closer to the issues on the ground. The balanced response should be designed to protect our most vulnerable citizens while not putting small businesses, many who are struggling to recover, at further risk.
A police reform bill has been stalled on Beacon Hill for months. Do you support sending that package of reforms to the governor's desk, and, if not, what police reform measures do you support, if any?
We should be proud in this district to have a well-educated, highly trained, professional police force. Presently our local police departments are all trained in de-escalation techniques and receive comprehensive bias awareness training. While we can always improve I believe that both the House and Senate versions of the police reforms go too far and will be a detriment to our public safety. POST (Police Officer Standards and Training) is an excellent tool to improve and assist our current police departments provided we address officer’s concerns regarding accessibility and availability of training. The implementation of POST will require dedicated funding sources which I support. High standards and clear expectations should be the norm.
However, eliminating qualified immunity simply goes too far. Qualified immunity protects individual officers from law suits stemming from their actions while on duty, provided those actions follow departmental policy and do not clearly violate the law. Officers who intentionally violate our rights are not presently protected by qualified immunity-as it should be. However, removing the protection would lead to a flood of unnecessary litigation putting our officer’s families at risk and harming our communities. In speaking with officers throughout the district, it is clear to me that if we eliminate qualified immunity we would lose approximately 30% of our department’s senior leaders. We would lose the very officers we rely on to train new officers in proper procedure. This does not make our police departments stronger or more responsive to the public, it will lead to a leadership void.
Seven percent of Massachusetts' population is Black, yet 14% of the traffic citations issued in 2019 were to Black drivers. And Black drivers were criminally cited 18% of the time, compared to 13% for white drivers, who were more likely to be given a warning. The Supreme Judicial Court has called on the Legislature to pass laws that would require police to keep records detailed enough that the stops made by every officer can be analyzed. Would you support such legislation?
This issue was studied in Massachusetts in 2004 by the Northeastern University Institute of Race and Justice which, at that time, found no racial bias in the ticketing procedures in North Attleboro, Mansfield or Attleboro. Knowing the professionalism of our local police in the 14th Bristol District, this did not surprise me. In an effort to constantly improve our policing methods and policy I would not be opposed to further study provided we include our local police in the discussions related to the collection and use of the data to ensure a comprehensive detailed response.
Some lawmakers want the Baker administration to extend new federal unemployment benefits to jobless workers who fall just below the threshold to qualify, saying low-income workers are not eligible for the $300 per week in payments from the federal government because they qualify for less than $100 in weekly state unemployment payments. Would you support extending the benefits for low-income workers who've fallen through the cracks?
The purpose of any assistance should be to ensure that workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 are made temporarily whole. Providing funds, at the tax payer’s expense, which result in individuals receiving more than they made prior to COVID-19, does not make fiscal sense. This, like most issues, is not always going to be black and white. There will be gray areas and we should do everything to ensure that we are taking care of our most vulnerable citizens. The best way to help people financially is to support our small businesses who provide good jobs in our communities.
Sen. Markey recently sent out a tweet in support of the ROE Act in the state Legislature. Among other things, the bill would eliminate most restrictions on third-trimester abortions and get rid of parental consent for minors seeking abortions. In light of the possibility that Roe v Wade could be overturned by a future U.S. Supreme Court challenge, should the Massachusetts House of Representatives act to ensure reproductive choice in state law?
Roe V. Wade and Planned Parenthood V. Casey are the law of the land. I will not make assumptions about what a future court may or may not due regarding abortion. However, regardless of ones position on abortion itself, I think we can agree that the extreme provisions of the ROE Act go to far. Allowing minors to get an abortion without parental (or other adult) consent further erodes the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their children. Preventing lifesaving medical care to babies born alive during an abortion would lead to unnecessary and cruel suffering. Abortion is legal in Massachusetts however polls show that the majority of residents do not support removing restrictions on partial birth abortion.
Rep. Poirier was unique in her nearly 20 year tenure on Beacon Hill. How would you improve upon her performance while ensuring that people who may have felt under represented have a voice in the Statehouse?
Representative Poirier, and her husband Kevin Poirier before her, has served the 14th Bristol District with distinction. She is a true public servant always willing to assist where needed. Whether she is ensuring funding for the WWII Memorial Pool-a gift from our returning veterans after the War to the children of North Attleboro, organizing food drives to assist local food pantries, helping the senior citizens of the district through her Senior Spectacular or ensuring funding for the Bristol County Children’s Advocacy Center she is putting the interests of her constituents above all else. I am honored that Representative Poirier has endorsed my candidacy for State Representative. I will continue her commitment to help the less fortunate in our district. Representative Poirier often worked across the aisle to accomplish these goals and I look forward to working with members of both parties to ensure our district receives its share of funding. In addition to being personally available like Representative Poirier I will seek to improve communication within the district by utilizing electronic/web communications to ensure our district is will informed about what is going on at the State House. I will utilize social media and our web page to keep the citizens of the 14th Bristol District informed and use it as a way to interact with constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.