So here I sit. Friday, just after noon. I am wearing a face mask in the smallish, glassed-enclosed waiting area of the Emergency Triage Unit of a major Boston hospital. Worried eyes glance in my direction. We are, according to health experts, in the midst of a raging pandemic.
These days, the face mask has become a potent signifier. A scarlet letter, flagging its wearer as one to be avoided or, worse yet, a harbinger of things to come. I see questions on the faces that turn my way. Am I one of the infected? The canary in the coal mine that will herald Boston as the next epicenter of infection?
Considering emergency rooms like this comprise one of the front lines in the battle to control the growing spread of coronavirus, things are pretty calm. The human stream flows all around, but, on average, over the next hour only about a half-dozen people take seats in the waiting area. “It’s kind of quiet,” the woman who checked me in had said. There is one other mask; its wearer sits on the other side of the room, eyes cast down.
Having any illness breeds questions and fear. However, with a viral threat racing around the world, combined with endless news reports about the spread, and misinformation and a lack of preparedness at the federal level, things have taken on an urgent immediacy.
As of Monday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19 to give the proper name, tipped into six digits, at just over 114,000, according to www.worldometer.info. The worldwide death toll was just over 4,000. Domestically, there were 624 cases and 22 deaths.
These numbers are expected to grow exponentially.
Last Tuesday I began to develop a cough. Ironically, it didn’t alarm me: My panic phase was actually confined to the previous Sunday night. I’d been at a crowded bar and a friend’s voice, I quickly noticed, was rough as a serrated blade. As he shook my hand, he announced he was “getting over something.” Between this, all the news coverage, and my own shaky medical history, I spent that night pensively weighing my chances of 1) getting this new virus, and 2) surviving it.
Two days later, with an emerging cough, however, my chief concern was having to deal with a cold or flu. Thursday night, with a temperature creeping over 100, general flu pains, and my body aching from violent coughing, I called my doctor’s office. The attendant on call told me to come into the emergency room the next morning. And, she added, “You have to call when you’re on the way.” This is a new protocol. Some Boston hospitals, I’d heard, were meeting patients with my symptoms in the parking lot and testing them for COVID-19 in their cars, in order to keep a virus-spewing patient from mingling with others inside.
Friday morning, driving up Interstate 95, I called the emergency room’s main number. I announced I was coming in and ticked off my symptoms. The woman on the phone had no idea why I was calling. Did I expect a red carpet to be rolled out? “Just come in,” she said. Click.
Such confusion has, to date, been a hallmark of the response to the virus. States and counties have been dealing with a shortage of test kits. The president has downplayed the potential of a virus that is — in today’s parlance — going viral. Meanwhile, protocols for a feared outbreak seem to be nonexistent. Into the vacuum created by the lacunae of any well-prepared responses, fear has taken hold. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gone so far as to proclaim that fear of the virus is worse than the thing itself.
There was little fear on the part of the ER nurses and doctors I encountered in Boston. After a nurse took my vitals, she handed me the face mask and sent me back to the waiting area. That’s when I noticed scattered among the 14 chairs were small tables, on top of each sat a box of masks and a bottle of hand cleaner.
A bald man was sitting in the middle of the waiting area. He couldn’t help himself, alternately eyeing my masked self and reaching to his left for a handful of hand cleaner. He was squirming a lot, even eight feet away from me. A minute later, a mother and daughter brought in a limping man. They checked in and afterward he boldly sat in the chair across from me, evidently not giving a thought to my mask. Not so his companions. The women kept their distance. Feigning politeness and retreating into themselves, they passed on the other nearby seats, and chose instead to stand a few feet away, trying the entire time to keep from staring at my masked face.
This is the new frontier of prejudice (maskism?), and I was feeling it. News reports tell of people striking out at the Chinese. A recovering coronavirus victim on CNN the other night told of how his wife was being harassed for not self-quarantining. We are creatures of habit and fear, and it’s amazing how easily our little worlds can be sent into a tizzy. “From now on it can be said that plague was the concern of all of us.” No, that’s not a CNN headline; it’s from Albert Camus’ famous novel. But it recurred to me several times on my day in the ER.
Eventually, I was taken to an exam room. The medical staff was calm and professional. Not every patient was. A woman in the room next to me, separated only by a curtain, was told she simply had the flu. Her weak voice protested, her worry barely concealed, until she finally came right out and asked if she could be tested for the coronavirus. The answer from the nurse was a firm but understanding no. She didn’t meet the criteria. Had she recently visited China or Italy, had difficulty breathing, on top of her flu-like symptoms, then there might be cause for her to be tested. But she went home with Theraflu and Tylenol. (In fact, I’m unsure that this hospital had test kits late last week. When I asked about this for my own edification I was given a different answer that, yes, tests were available, but there was uncertainty as to whether they were processed on site or at some sort of state lab. It seemed a murky subject area.)
Routine tests were run on me, including blood work and a chest X-ray. The tech who tested me for flu by sticking what seemed like a 10-foot Q-tip up my nose so far I think she scratched the base of my brain, was duly prepared for the coming outbreak. On top of the usual face mask, she had a plastic shield extending above that covered her glasses. Beneath all this was another small, blue plastic mask that reminded me of what construction workers wear when removing asbestos from an old building. She was prepared for anything. Neither she nor any of the other staff members, however, spoke of the virus, constant reminders to wash one’s hands aside.
Ultimately, I was also deemed unworthy of being tested for COVID-19. The flu test came back positive. After a long day, I was finally sent out into the dark and windy night with a handful of prescriptions. On my way out, now six hours later than when I first arrived, the ER was jamming. Every exam room was full, and four patients on stretchers lined the main hallway to the exit. People looked sick and worried. On top of everything else, it’s flu season — which, statistically, is much more dangerous at this point than the coronavirus.
I came away from this experience with confidence that our healthcare professionals are up to the coming challenge. That is, unless COVID-19 somehow spirals out of control. Most of the doctors and nurses in the ER had likely seen the worst that life and bad luck can do to a fellow human being, and learned early on the important skill of taking everything in stride and focusing on the goal at hand — healing the sick who arrive on their doorstep. They comprise a solid army for the coming battle, whatever it may prove to be.
