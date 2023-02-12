NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town and schools are looking to create a shared position of facilities director.
The post would oversee maintenance of municipal and school buildings and is expected to save money in the long-term, officials say, as regular maintenance holds down repair costs and extends building lifespans.
"It would be one additional position in town for professional general oversight," Superintendent John Antonucci said.
"I think it's the right time."
A maintenance supervisor would still be working on the school side but the joint position would initially be more involved in overseeing, planning, purchasing and other tasks.
Eventually, the proposed new director would likely oversee maintenance and custodial staff.
School calendar for next year
The school calendar for the upcoming academic year has been given preliminary approval by the school committee.
The calendar recommended by the curriculum policy subcommittee has teachers returning from summer vacation on Aug. 28, and students Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Graduation would be June 7, 2024 and the final day of school June 13.
New high school courses
Several new courses are planned at the high school for the upcoming school year, including a unique one on town history.
School board members gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 program of studies as recommended by the curriculum policy subcommittee.
Many of the new courses would be only a semester long. Another new course is called "The Stories of War" and would overlap English and social studies.
"The last five years were pretty significant additions. This year the changes aren't so significant," said head guidance counselor Judd Gavan, who outlined the proposed changes before the school committee.
"Our work study piece is taking off," Principal Peter Haviland said of students able to get credit for outside work. "Our opportunities are expanding."