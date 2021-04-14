ATTLEBORO — Michele Armour has become the first female to be appointed first justice of the Attleboro District Court.
Armour succeeds Judge Daniel O’Shea, who served as first justice for 10 years before becoming a superior court judge in November.
Armour, a Norfolk resident, has served on the bench for five years and in various courts.
As the first justice, she will be responsible for all the administrative matters in the court.
The appointment is a five-year term and was made in January, according to a spokesperson for the state Trial Court.
Before she was selected to be a judge by Gov. Charlie Baker, Armour was the chief trial counsel in the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
In that position, she was responsible for prosecuting felony cases, including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and rape.
She worked 24 years in the Norfolk County prosecutor’s office. Before that, Armour was an assistant district attorney in Central Islip, N.Y., where she prosecuted misdemeanor and felony cases.
Armour graduated cum laude from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., with a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology in 1989. She graduated from Albany Law School in 1992.
The state has 62 district courts that hear a range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health and restraining order cases.
