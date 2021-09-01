NORTH ATTLEBORO — A judge is considering a request for a court order to stop the North Attleboro Angle Tree Stone Rod and Gun Club from using its outdoor shooting range until safety improvements are made.
Residents of a neighborhood located about a half-mile through woods from the 57 Kelley Blvd. club are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.
In a lawsuit filed in 2017 in Bristol County Superior Court, the residents of the neighborhood, which is located west of the club and straddles the North Attleboro-Attleboro line, claim bullets fired from the range have struck homes.
No injuries have been reported.
In court papers, a lawyer for the club denies the claims and says the range is safe.
The motion by neighbors was argued before Judge Raffi Yessayan in New Bedford Superior Court, who continued the case to Oct. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.