REHOBOTH — A judge is deciding whether to order the return of a pet dog to a local woman who is suing the town and police department, alleging authorities violated her civil rights when they entered her home and seized the animal.
Judge Raffi Yessayan heard arguments in the case Thursday in New Bedford Superior Court. Following the 45-minute hearing, the judge took it under advisement and did not indicate when he would rule.
Lorraine Nye, 77, and her daughter, Cheryl Devolle, are seeking return of the 12-year-old dog, Lucy, which is at the center of a family dispute.
Their lawyer, Thomas Dougherty III of Middleboro, argued police entered Nye’s home in November without a warrant or a court order took Lucy from Cheryl Devolle.
The lawsuit has pitted Nye and her daughter against not only the police and the town but Devolle’s former husband, Kevin Devolle, and their daughter Heather over who rightfully owns the dog.
Lucy is currently living in Framingham with Heather Devolle. She and her father represented themselves in court and argued Lucy belongs to her and her brother.
The hearing Thursday concerned only a request for a preliminary injunction to order the return of Lucy to Nye and Cheryl Devolle and not the merits of the allegations they made against the police department.
Police Chief James Trombetta has declined to comment on the lawsuit.
