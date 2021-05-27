ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro District Court judge Thursday refused to reduce bail for a North Attleboro man charged with violating restraining orders obtained by one woman and motor vehicle homicide charges that resulted in the death of another woman.
Judge Michele Armour said delays in the cases against Antonio Whitfield, 32, of 65 Broad St., were not the fault of the prosecution.
Whitfield’s lawyer, Linda Ruggieri of Fall River, argued that her client has completed a one-year sentence on a malicious destruction case and has been unable to get a trial date in his other pending cases.
Whitfield is being held without bail for a bail violation and on $20,000 cash bail on the other cases. He has been held in jail since last June.
Ruggieri argued Whitfield should no longer be held on the bail violation and recommended that he be released on $1,000 cash bail.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo opposed reducing the bail, arguing Whitfield has an extensive record that shows he is a flight risk and has violated previous court orders. She said his cases have been delayed for other reasons and noted he withdrew his change of a plea in the restraining order case.
Whitfield has pleaded innocent to violating the restraining orders obtained against him by one woman and causing the death of 25-year-old Lexus Thomas of Woonsocket in a crash May 10, 2020, on South Washington Street.
Armour said Whitfield had changed lawyers three times which has led to delays in reaching trial in addition to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The judge said, however, that she could reconsider his bail status at a later date.
His cases were continued to next month for pretrial conferences.
