ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro District Court judge has declined to dismiss motor vehicle homicide charges against a North Attleboro man in a crash last year that killed his girlfriend.
Antonio Whitfield, 32, is accused of speeding on South Washington Street on May 10, 2020, and crashing into a utility pole, killing 25-year-old Lexus Thomas of Woonsocket.
His lawyer, Melissa Hendrie of Fall River, sought to dismiss the case, arguing that state police did not preserve Whitfield’s 2009 Mercedes-Benz so it could be examined by a defense expert.
The wrecked vehicle was kept in a tow yard where it was photographed and examined for possible defects by state police.
An accident reconstruction expert testified at a hearing that the car did not have the mechanical defects the defendant described as causing the accident.
After the state police were finished with their exam, they testified they tried to notify the defendant several times to remove the vehicle or face storage fees.
The car was removed from the leasing company the day after the defendant appeared at the tow yard and is presumed to have been sold at auction, Judge Edmund Mathers found.
“On balance, I find that the police acted reasonably here,” he wrote.
The judge said “it would have been preferable” if police had given the defendant more notice, “but I have no reason to believe the result would’ve been any different.”
“I do not find the police lost or destroyed anything,” Mathers said.
In order for the case to be dismissed, it is the defendant’s burden to demonstrate the exculpatory nature of the evidence when claiming it was lost or destroyed, the judge noted.
The case was continued to May 7 for a defense motion to suppress evidence.
