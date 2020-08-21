WRENTHAM — A Providence man arrested earlier this week after police found what is alleged to be over 120 grams of fentanyl in his car was deemed a danger Friday and ordered held without bail.
Judge Steven Thomas issued the order against Jorge M. Nicasio-Baez, 22, following a hearing in Wrentham District Court. Nicasio-Baez has pleaded innocent to trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, a felony that carries a mandatory state prison term upon conviction.
Nicasio-Baez was arrested Tuesday after his car was stopped in Plainville following an alleged drug sale to another man in downtown North Attleboro.
He was under surveillance by the Norfolk County Police Anti-Crime Task Force, state police and officers in Plainville and North Attleboro as a result of an investigation initiated by Walpole police.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of eight years and a maximum of 20 years.
A probable cause hearing is set for Sept. 18 in his case. He can be held without bail for up to 120 days pending trial.
