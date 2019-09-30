ATTLEBORO — A judge has dismissed the drug conspiracy case against a real estate agent who is also a partner in a company planning to open marijuana businesses in the city.
Mark P. Rioux, 36, of North Attleboro, had been accused in connection with a police bust of a large-scale marijuana growing operation in a warehouse in Eddy Square.
But on Friday, his lawyer argued in Attleboro District Court that police lacked evidence to arrest his client and asked that the case be dismissed.
Judge Edmund Mathers ruled in Rioux’s favor.
“Mr. Rioux is a good law-abiding businessman. His case was a rush to judgment by the Attleboro Police Department, and Mr. Rioux deserves an apology,” his lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr. of Brockton, said Monday.
While police alleged that text messages they extracted from a co-defendant’s cellphone indicated Rioux knew of the illegal growing operation, Krowski argued in court that the texts showed no evidence of wrongdoing by his client.
Rioux exchanged texts with Marshall Muir, 39, of Warwick, about renting and making improvements to two units at 46 Eddy Square. Muir had assured the landlord that everything would be in full compliance with the law, Krowski said.
“His failure to do so should never have been attributed to Mr. Rioux,” Krowski said.
Although Rioux has been exonerated, Krowski said, “we still believe that it should never have gotten to this point.”
In addition to being a real estate agent, Rioux is one of several partners in Nova Farms LLC, also known as Bristol County Wellness Center. His arrest in late August resulted in the state Cannabis Control Commission suspending the company’s six licenses, which covered recreational and medical marijuana operations in Attleboro and Sheffield.
Nova Farms is in the process of renovating a former jewelry factory at 34 Extension St. in Attleboro to house recreational and medical marijuana businesses.
“Given Mr. Rioux’s status as a person connected with a lawful marijuana business, the decision to charge him in the first place certainly has an undercurrent of bad politics to it,” Krowski said.
When contacted Monday, Police Chief Kyle Heagney defended the investigation and his detectives.
“This had nothing to do with politics. It stemmed from an investigation into an illegal grow,” Heagney said. “I thought the detectives did a great job in investigating it thoroughly.”
The police chief noted that detectives applied for an arrest warrant which was approved by a court clerk magistrate.
Instead of being arrested, Krowski also argued that his client should have had the opportunity to oppose the allegations at a show-cause hearing, a private proceeding before a clerk magistrate.
The district attorney’s office has a right to appeal the judge’s dismissal of the case against Rioux. On Monday, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the office, had no comment on whether an appeal would be filed.
Miliote also had no comment on the judge’s decision, citing “ongoing criminal cases connected to this case.”
In addition to Muir, police have charged 41-year-old Charles R. Doughty of Warwick in the pot growing operation and have obtained a warrant against another individual who has not been arrested.
Muir and Doughty have pleaded innocent to trafficking in marijuana. Police raided the pot farm on July 16 and reported seizing 143 marijuana plants and sophisticated cultivation equipment.
