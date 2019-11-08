WRENTHAM — Charges against a state trooper accused of a lewd act while off-duty during a country music concert at Gillette Stadium this summer were dismissed Friday.
Trooper Andrew Patterson, 32, had been scheduled for arraignment in Wrentham District Court but his case was dismissed beforehand by Judge Neil Hourihan under the state’s Brave Act diversion program.
The act allows veterans to enter into a program prior to arraignment on some criminal offenses.
Patterson, a five-year veteran state trooper, vehemently denied the charges during a press conference outside the courthouse. He had been accused of exposing himself to a woman at a Luke Bryan concert on June 21. A police report said he was “extremely intoxicated” at the time.
Patterson’s lawyer, Daniel Moynihan of Stoneham, asked the court to dismiss the charges because his client is a decorated war veteran.
Patterson served 13 years in the U.S. Army, was in combat in a dangerous section of Afghanistan and was decorated with the Bronze Star, Moynihan said last month after the charges were initially issued by the court.
Hourihan said he was dismissing the case in recognition of Patterson’s service.
“Because of your service, and because of your record, because of the (Veterans Administration) evaluation, I am going to allow the motion,” Hourihan said.
The judge required Patterson to continue treatment for alcohol addiction.
“You’re going to have to continue in treatment, son, OK?” Hourihan said.
The motion filed by Moynihan was impounded.
Patterson was suspended with pay when the incident was first reported and was subsequently suspended without pay when he was charged last month.
David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police, said there has been no change in the trooper’s status.
“The internal investigation is ongoing and he remains suspended without pay at this time,” Procopio said.
Outside the courthouse, Patterson defended himself in public for the first time.
“I fought for our country overseas. I fought for the commonwealth on the streets. I’ve done nothing to deserve the type of slander, public shaming, that I’ve experienced through the media and through the agenda that’s being pushed forward through no individual requirement of me,” Patterson said.
Moynihan said no witnesses came forward and there was no videotape evidence, adding that his client was “tried and convicted in the media.”
The police report said a 36-year-old New Bedford woman, who was with her boyfriend, witnessed the alleged lewd conduct. During a subsequent scuffle, her 40-year-old boyfriend told police he was punched in the face by Patterson and fell backward before he got up and threw a chair in Patterson’s direction, according to the report.
The man declined to press charges when he was interviewed by a detective, according to the report.
The woman did not immediately return a message from The Sun Chronicle Friday seeking comment about the dismissal of the charges.
