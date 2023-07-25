MANSFIELD — The judge presiding in the case against Karen Read, the local woman charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV, on Tuesday rejected Read’s lawyers’ request that the judge recuse herself.

In a motion and arguments in Dedham Superior Court, Read’s lawyers, Alan Jackson of Los Angeles and David Yannetti of Boston, questioned whether Judge Beverly Cannone could be fair and impartial in the case.

