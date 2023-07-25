MANSFIELD — The judge presiding in the case against Karen Read, the local woman charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV, on Tuesday rejected Read’s lawyers’ request that the judge recuse herself.
In a motion and arguments in Dedham Superior Court, Read’s lawyers, Alan Jackson of Los Angeles and David Yannetti of Boston, questioned whether Judge Beverly Cannone could be fair and impartial in the case.
They cited reports and blogs, including Turtle Boy Daily News, that they say have created a public perception that Cannone may have a personal connection to one of the witnesses.
The judge denied any connection to any witnesses in the case and said the allegations made online are false.
The lawyers also say the judge appears to have not been evenhanded when ruling on pretrial motions. They suggested she has not ruled in a timely manner on defense motions while taking quick action on those filed by the prosecution.
Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and drunken driving charges stemming from the Jan. 29, 2022, death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.
Her lawyers have accused others of committing the crime and conspiring to cover it up.
Prosecutors say Read backed into O’Keefe after dropping him off at the Canton home of another Boston police officer following a night of bar hopping, and drove off in the snowstorm.
When Read arrived at the courthouse, television news reports showed her being greeted by cheering supporters holding signs. Some of the signs read “Justice for Karen” and “Arrest the true culprits.”
Her father, William Read, spoke to reporters on the courthouse steps.
“I am so immensely proud, my wife Janet and I, to be the father of Karen Read because she’s fighting this and she will be proven. She’s factually innocent and this commonwealth will ultimately see that,” he said in a video aired by WCVB-TV in Boston.
The judge did not rule on a prosecution motion seeking a so-called gag order on lawyers for both sides and took the request under advisement.
