Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — A 67-year-old man arrested twice in the last two months for allegedly assaulting his sisters was deemed a danger Tuesday and ordered held without bail.

John F. Strantz, of 73 Forest St., was arrested in April and again in May when he allegedly threw a cast iron frying pan at his 62-year-old sister before throwing her to the floor of his home, according to police.

