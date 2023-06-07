ATTLEBORO — A 67-year-old man arrested twice in the last two months for allegedly assaulting his sisters was deemed a danger Tuesday and ordered held without bail.
John F. Strantz, of 73 Forest St., was arrested in April and again in May when he allegedly threw a cast iron frying pan at his 62-year-old sister before throwing her to the floor of his home, according to police.
His lawyer, Michael Carroll of Attleboro, argued during a hearing in Attleboro District Court that the allegations are not true and are related to control of the house, which his client owns.
In requesting that Strantz be held as a danger, Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura argued that a different judge rejected the request after his arrest in April.
At that time, Strantz, a Level 3 sex offender, was ordered to not abuse his sisters and submit to alcohol and drug testing. His probation for failing to register as a sex offender was extended, the prosecutor said.
Strantz allegedly had been drinking before the May 31 incident in violation of his bail and it was clear he cannot obey court orders, DeMoura argued.
Judge Michele Armour agreed with the prosecutor and found he violated the terms of his bail in addition to finding him a danger. A probation violation hearing was scheduled next month.
Strantz has pleaded innocent to various assault charges.
