NORTON — A judge has ordered a Weymouth man awaiting trial for the stabbing death of his estranged wife five years ago to be examined by a state-hired psychologist.
Prosecutors want Martin McDonald, 40, to be examined in light of the likelihood he will claim he lacked criminal responsibility for the killing due to a mental illness, according to court records filed in Fall River Superior Court.
McDonald is accused of repeatedly stabbing Julie Meede, 34, at her Norton Glen apartment in front of her children on Jan. 27, 2016, including one he allegedly hit when she tried to call for help.
When he was arrested shortly after he crashed into a car on Interstate 495, McDonald allegedly admitted to a state trooper that he killed his wife.
The former body builder has pleaded innocent and has been examined by a psychologist hired by the defense.
The doctor said there may be a possibility of a form of brain impairment that “would have a direct bearing on his mental state at the time of the offense,” McDonald’s lawyer wrote in in court papers.
McDonald has asked to have brain scans performed at a state prison hospital but the results of those tests have not been disclosed.
The Fall River Superior Court judge who approved the psychological exam by the state’s expert also granted the prosecution access to his medical records, according to court papers.
The case encountered delays even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which postponed jury trials.
Prior to the pandemic, the defendant had gotten a new lawyer, a new psychologist after one fell ill and he had to be taken to a state prison hospital for medical tests, according to court records.
In an interview last year with The Sun Chronicle, Meede’s family pleaded for justice and closure.
The judge has set the case as a priority and scheduled a jury trial on Aug. 9.
