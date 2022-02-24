ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro District Court judge Thursday ordered two defendants charged in a drive-by shooting on James Street in December to give a DNA sample to prosecutors.
Judge Edmund Mathers ordered Sauvens Derosiers, 22, of 130 Steere St., Attleboro and Jean A. Bastien, 19, of Taunton, to allow a police officer to swab their mouths.
Prosecutors want a DNA sample from the defendants to compare with unidentified DNA lab technicians found on a 9mm handgun found in an SUV occupied by the defendants.
Defense lawyers Daniel Rich of Norton, who represents, Derosiers, and Brian Roman of North Attleboro, who represents Bastien, had objected to the request.
A third defendant, Kepler Joseph, 20, of 47 Johnson St., North Attleboro, did not fight the request by prosecutors.
The men are charged in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting outside the home of the suspected target, 20-year-old Mark Socia.
Police allege Socia was in a car parked in front of his home and drove off after the shooting. The car was found parked, empty and with bullet holes about a mile away.
No one was injured in the incident, according to police.
Socia is facing charges in Fall River Superior Court related to a drive-by shooting last February on Richardson Avenue.
Prosecutors say they do not know the motive for the shooting outside his home.
The three suspects were arrested after the SUV driven by Derosiers crashed into another SUV at County Square, allegedly after police tried to stop the vehicle shortly after the shooting.
In addition to the DNA, Desrosiers was also previously ordered to give the pass code to his encrypted cellphone.
All three men have pleaded innocent to unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm.
The cases were continued to April.
Defense lawyers said they were waiting for a decision by prosecutors on whether the case will be brought before a grand jury in Fall River Superior Court for indictment.