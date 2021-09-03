NORTH ATTLEBORO — A judge has handed neighbors a victory in their long battle with the Angle Tree Stone Rod & Gun Club.
Bristol County Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan issued a ruling Thursday prohibiting the firing of guns at the Kelley Boulevard club’s outdoor range until safety mechanisms are installed to keep bullets on the property.
The ruling, called a preliminary injunction, also prevents the club from holding an outdoor pistol match that had been scheduled on Sept. 26, according to court records.
The order was sought by residents on Chris Drive and Jacap Drive, a North Attleboro neighborhood separated by woods that is about a half-mile down range from the club.
“It’s the first time in a long time that they will be able to go out and enjoy their yards with their children to play and enjoy the long weekend,” Jeremy Weltman, a Boston lawyer who represents the residents, said Friday.
“They won’t have any fear of any bullets coming from Angle Tree,” Weltman added. “It’s a sense of relief.”
The order was requested in an ongoing lawsuit against the club and two of its officers initially filed in 2017 by Ronald Cloutier and Christine White of Chris Drive.
The other plaintiffs are Michael and Kathy Bartucca and Donald and Donna Holman.
Cloutier and White said in the lawsuit that in 2015 they found a .45-caliber bullet on their bedroom floor and a bullet hole in a window facing the club.
The club has denied that any of the bullets neighbors say have struck their home came from its property and argued in court papers that its outdoor range is safe.
An expert hired by the plaintiffs determined the projectile that struck Cloutier and White’s home “almost certainly” came from the Angle Tree range, according to the lawsuit.
When reached for comment, the lawyer for the defendants, Eric Goldman of Boston, said his clients have a right to appeal the ruling but did not know if they will.
In addition to the club, Goldman represents its president, David LaFlamme, and vice president, Ted Oven.
“They are obviously disappointed but they understand the ramification of the ruling and want to work with the court to resolve any issues to get the range open as soon as possible,” Goldman said.
An earlier request by the plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction soon after the lawsuit was filed failed.
In the new request, Weltman filed police reports of recent incidents of bullets striking homes in the neighborhood.
In order to succeed in getting the order, Weltman said the plaintiffs had to demonstrate there is a likelihood of succeeding at trial.
He said his clients look forward to presenting their case at trial.
