ATTLEBORO — A judge Thursday cut in half the bail for a North Attleboro man charged in a car crash two years ago that killed his girlfriend.
Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour lowered bail from $20,000 to $10,000 cash for 33-year-old Antonio Whitfield, who has been in jail for two years awaiting trial. The judge also required him to wear a GPS bracelet if he posts bail.
Armour cited delays due to the pandemic and the penalty the defendant faces if convicted.
Whitfield’s lawyer, Paul Whelan of Brockton, recommended $2,500 cash bail. He argued Whitfield did not have the financial resources to post anything higher.
Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo objected to lowering Whitfield’s bail. She argued that he was partially responsible for the court delays because he changed his lawyer four times before Whelan.
Azevedo said the prosecution has been ready for trial and argued the bail should remain at $20,000 because of the defendant’s lengthy criminal record and inability to obey court orders.
But the judge disagreed, citing pandemic delays and the fact Whitfield has already been in jail two years awaiting trial on a charge that has a maximum penalty of 2½ years.
Because of the pandemic, trial sessions have been suspended twice by the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Whitfield has pleaded innocent to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of Lexus Thomas, 25, of Woonsocket, a passenger in his car.
Police allege Whitfield was speeding when he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole on South Washington Street in North Attleboro on May 10, 2020.
In an unrelated case involving an ex-girlfriend that occurred before the crash, Whitfield pleaded guilty to violating restraining orders.
He was sentenced to 18 months in jail, which was deemed served.
The motor vehicle homicide case was continued to March 3 for a conference.