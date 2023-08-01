MANSFIELD — The judge presiding over the case against a local woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend by hitting him with her SUV has rejected the prosecution’s request for a gag order.
Dedham Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone ruled Monday that lawyers for Karen Read made “arguably inflammatory” statements that appeared to have fueled publicity in the case.
However, the judge wrote she did not find at this time that the statements will “materially prejudice the proceedings” and the risk was minimized because no trial date has been scheduled yet.
“The court notes that defense counsel’s statements to the media have at times arguably crossed the line of permissibility” under the rules, even after accepting that they were made to protect Read from prejudice resulting from publicity “initiated by others,” Cannone wrote.
Her ruling was made “without prejudice,” meaning that she could reconsider any new request for a gag order.
“The statements at issue can generally be characterized as responses to the accusations against the defendant and as pertaining to the theory of her defense. They are, therefore, permitted under the rules,” Cannone wrote in a five-page decision.
Read, 43, is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder and related counts and has pleaded not guilty.
She is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. She allegedly left him unconscious outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer during a blizzard last year.
Her attorneys have responded that O’Keefe was beaten at the home and bitten by a dog after Read dropped him off for a party following a night out drinking. She and her lawyers say she is the victim of a cover up.
The case has attracted local and national media attention and Read has been greeted outside the courthouse by several supporters.
Last week, Read gave an interview to NBC’s “Dateline” program, a clip from which aired on the “Today” show. She said she assumed O’Keefe went inside the home after she drove away.
Prosecutors sought the gag order claiming Read and her lawyers were using a “trial by media strategy.” In her ruling, Cannone said that argument did not justify a gag order but reminded defense attorneys to mind the rules.
One of Read’s lawyers, David R. Yannetti of Boston, has criticized the prosecution’s request for the gag order. He said they did not object to statements made by officials accusing Read of murder.
In her ruling, Cannone said statements made by law enforcement did not give the defense “carte blanche to speak with the media.”
“Going forward,” the judge wrote, “defense counsel should ensure that their statements are limited in conformity with the rules.”
In addition to second-degree murder, Read faces charges of motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death.
