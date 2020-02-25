SEEKONK — An accused heroin trafficker arrested during a traffic stop on Fall River Avenue (Route 114A) has been ordered held without bail after a judge revoked his bail on three unrelated cases.
George Loutfalla, 48, of Middleboro, was sent to jail Monday following a dangerousness hearing in Taunton District Court.
While revoking his bail, Judge Michael Brennan declined the prosecution’s request to hold him without bail as a danger, which would have meant he could be held in custody for up to 120 days. Under a bail revocation, Loutfalla can only be held without bail for 90 days.
Loutfalla, an admitted heroin addict, was stopped by police for a routine traffic violation on Feb. 15 on Fall River Avenue near Interstate 195, according to court records.
During a subsequent search of his car, police say they found 250 small bundles of heroin weighing 65 grams.
If his case is not disposed of in three months, Loutfalla may be released if he posts $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 surety. He was also ordered to submit to random drug testing, according to court records.
He has pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin and two traffic violations. If convicted on the drug charge, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.
Loutfalla is due back in court March 11 for a pretrial conference.
