ATTLEBORO — A judge set bail at $1,500 cash Tuesday for a Boston man who was hit with weapons charges after being injured in a crash in Mansfield.
Attleboro District Court Edmund Mathers set the bail for Kenny Francois, 31, after finding prosecutors failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that Francois posed a danger to the community if released.
Francois had been held without bail overnight pending Tuesday’s dangerousness hearing.
The car crash occurred Feb. 13 at Route 140 and School Street in Mansfield and police subsequently found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a backpack in the vehicle. The serial numbers were scratched off the gun, police said.
There were two passengers in the car, including a woman who Assistant District Attorney Kendal Poirier said was in a dating relationship with Francois and was reaching for the backpack when police arrived.
All three occupants in the car were injured and taken to a hospital.
Mathers signaled his doubts about whether there is enough evidence connecting the defendant to the gun.
After hearing the prosecutor’s arguments, Mathers told Francois’ lawyer he did not have to make an argument against holding his client in pretrial detention.
Prior to the start of the hearing, Francois’ lawyer argued that police lacked probable cause to charge his client. He said Francois did not own the vehicle that crashed.
Poirier argued that the weapon was with Francois’ reach and that he had a prior history of facing firearms charges. In at least one of the two cases, the charges were later dropped, she said.
Francois has pleaded innocent to five related firearms offenses in the current case which was continued for a pretrial conference in April.
