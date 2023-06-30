ATTLEBORO -- A judge on Friday deemed a Pawtucket man charged with robbing a 14-year-old girl of her sneakers to be a danger and set his bail at $10,000 cash with pretrial conditions.

Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour ordered 25-year-old Nedson Daluz, a driver for online food delivery services, to wear a GPS bracelet and set a curfew if he posts bail for his release.

