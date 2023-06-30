ATTLEBORO -- A judge on Friday deemed a Pawtucket man charged with robbing a 14-year-old girl of her sneakers to be a danger and set his bail at $10,000 cash with pretrial conditions.
Attleboro District Court Judge Michele Armour ordered 25-year-old Nedson Daluz, a driver for online food delivery services, to wear a GPS bracelet and set a curfew if he posts bail for his release.
Daluz was also ordered to stay away from the girl’s home and cannot enter the city of Attleboro. Under the judge’s order, the GPS bracelet will be programmed to warn probation officials if he is in the city.
During the dangerousness hearing, Taunton defense lawyer Damien Puller pleaded for the judge to reject the prosecution’s request to hold Daluz without bail.
Puller said his client is a college graduate with no criminal record and a supportive family.
Daluz is accused of accosting the girl on June 23 and stealing the Nike Air Force sneakers from her feet after she refused to talk to him. The two do not know each other, according to police.
He surrendered himself to police Thursday after seeing photos in a police social media post about the incident and talking to his sister.
When questioned, Daluz allegedly told investigators he smoked marijuana before the incident and feared it was “laced with something” because he felt different, according to a police report.
Puller said his client’s family will seek advice to see if there was a medical reason for his alleged behavior.
Innocent pleas have been entered by the court on his behalf to charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and accosting another person. Police say Daluz made statements admitting to stealing the girl’s sneakers.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference July 27.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.