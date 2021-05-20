A Connecticut judge set bail at $20 million Thursday for a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher charged with killing a Yale graduate student after allegedly stealing an SUV from a Mansfield car dealership.
The bail for Qinxuan Pan, 30, of Malden, was set following his arraignment in New Haven Superior Court on charges of murder and larceny.
He allegedly shot and killed Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on Feb. 6.
Pan was captured last week in Alabama after being on the run for three months.
At the time of his arrest, he was living under a fake name and had $19,000 in cash, a passport and several cellphones, authorities said.
His lawyer, William Gerace, said Pan intends to plead not guilty to the charges. He said his client has no criminal record and is an “affable” young man. Pan appeared during the hearing via video from a lockup.
“I can’t imagine him doing this crime ... and I look forward to finding out the true facts,” Gerace said in a phone interview after the court hearing.
Prior to the shooting death, Pan took an SUV from the Mansfield dealership, ostensibly for a test drive. But he never returned it or answered his phone when the salesman and Mansfield police called him.
He faces a warrant in Attleboro District Court charging him with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Pan, who is also an MIT graduate, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14.
Authorities have not disclosed how they found him or what the motive for the shooting was.
Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. His fiancee, Zion Perry, graduated from MIT last year. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed any connections between Pan, Perry and the killing of Jiang.
In setting bail, Judge Brian Fischer said if Pan manages to post the $20 million, he is prohibited from having any contact with a “protected person” with the initials Z.P.
Prosecutor Stacey Miranda asked the judge to set bail at $50 million, saying Pan’s family is wealthy and he is a flight risk.
“The state believes his act of extreme violence, flight, the fact that he was very difficult to apprehend, the steps taken to elude law enforcement and his national and international ties prove he is an extreme danger to the community and a major flight risk,” Miranda said.
Jiang was found wounded by multiple gunshots and lying outside his car on a New Haven street at about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. Local and international arrest warrants were issued, and U.S. marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest.
Jiang, who grew up in Chicago, was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran who graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, according to an obituary prepared by his family.
Pan worked as a researcher in MIT’s computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory, according to his Facebook page. He is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China.
