MANSFIELD — A judge Tuesday dismissed one of the charges against Town Manager Kevin Dumas, who was arrested two months ago in a Cape Cod parking lot.
Orleans District Court Judge Edward Sharkansky dismissed a charge of driving to endanger, according to court records. But Dumas, 43, still faces charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.
He has pleaded innocent and is due back in court Jan. 29 for a pretrial conference.
Dumas served as mayor of Attleboro for 14 years before assuming his current position in Mansfield.
He was found asleep in his SUV in a Provincetown bicycle shop parking lot about 6 a.m. Nov. 16, according to a police report.
Based on the contents of the police report, Dumas’s lawyer, Melissa Hendrie of Fall River, argued in court papers that police lacked any evidence that Dumas was driving before police were called.
