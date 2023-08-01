July will be remembered for its wet weather, especially three days of torrential downpours that flooded roads, lawns and basements and caused roof leaks throughout the area.
A total of 10.16 inches of rain was recorded for the month by the Attleboro Water Department, which falls just shy of the July record of 10.21 inches set in 2021.
It also is the 15th most rain for any month in water department records. July averages roughly 3 1/2 inches.
The worst storm was Sunday, July 16 when waves of heavy rainfall along with thunder rolled through the Attleboro area from morning into the night.
The tally of 3.33 inches was a record for a July day, water department records show. The old record was 2.76 inches in 1976.
Two other torrential rainstorms brought about 2 inches each day, causing widespread flooding in the area but no major damage.
One of those storms lasted less than two hours but overwhelmed storm drains.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney called the storm a “deluge like no other.”
That storm was the same one that caused destructive flooding in Vermont.
The other heavy rainstorm in the Attleboro area was on the Fourth of July and led to several hundred area homes and businesses losing power.
Rain was measured on 12 days in July.
Last July only saw 1.74 inches of rainfall, as a significant drought was underway.
As for temperatures in July, it was hot and humid many days.
The average daily high of 85 was 2 degrees above normal, with the highest temp of 93 the day after the Fourth, the city water department said. That is also the hottest day this summer.
There were five other days that hit at least 90 in July, including last week when a hot spell nearly reached a heat wave, which is three consecutive days of 90-degree weather. A 91-degree day last Friday was sandwiched between days when the temps were 88 and 89.
The average daily low temperature was 67, which is 3 degrees above usual. The lowest temp was 56 ironically the last day of the month, Monday.
In fact, the only other time the thermometer read in the 50s in July was Sunday when a low of 59 was recorded as a cold front blew in.
Rainfall records were set or nearly set elsewhere in New England for July.
It was the second-wettest July on record in Boston and Worcester, National Weather Service officials said.
The tallest mountain in New England, Mount Washington in New Hampshire, set a new record for rainfall in July with 17.08 inches, the Mount Washington Observatory reported.
Vermont, which dealt with serious flooding across the state, saw several records broken.
It was the wettest month on record in Montpelier, which recorded 12.06 inches, and the wettest July on record in Rutland, which had 7.42 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington.