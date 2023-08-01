Kidz 4th 3
Kids participate in the July 4 Kidz 4th Fun bike parade at Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex in Attleboro, which went on despite the rain.

 Dave DeMelia / For The Sun Chronicle

July will be remembered for its wet weather, especially three days of torrential downpours that flooded roads, lawns and basements and caused roof leaks throughout the area.

A total of 10.16 inches of rain was recorded for the month by the Attleboro Water Department, which falls just shy of the July record of 10.21 inches set in 2021.

