Unemployment rates in the area appeared to be stuck in a rut last month — but not necessarily in a bad way.
Jobless figures in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area barely budged from last month, according to statistics released Tuesday by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
But nearly all 10 communities did better than the state as a whole.
Massachusetts’s total unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percentage point in July to 3.5%, matching the national jobless rate announced last week.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates show Massachusetts gained 13,500 jobs in July. This follows the previous month’s revised gain of 5,800 jobs. Employment now stands at 3,680,100. Since April 2020, Massachusetts gained 629,100 jobs.
Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 2.2%.
Attleboro, the largest community in the region, and with the largest labor force at 25,582, was almost alone in seeing its jobless rate rise in July compared to June. But it was by just a tenth of a percentage point to 3.8%, making it the only community to do worse than the state as a whole. Attleboro’s rate a year ago was 5.8% as the area continued to recover from pandemic-induced job losses
Plainville also saw its rate climb by a tenth of a point to 2.7% in July but it was still tied for the lowest in the area with Mansfield, which was down from 2.9% in June. A year ago, Plainville was at 4.7% and Mansfield at 5.3%.
Elsewhere, Rehoboth tied the state’s rate at 3.5%, the town’s same rate as in June. It was at 5% a year ago. Norton at 3.4%, North Attleboro at 3.2%, Foxboro at 2.8% and Mansfield at 2.7% were all down two-tenths of a point from last month and all down comfortably from their jobless numbers of July 2021.
Norton also had the area’s best recovery numbers from a year ago, cutting its jobless rate almost in half from the figure of 6.3% of 2021.
