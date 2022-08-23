unemployment-checks

Unemployment checks

Unemployment rates in the area appeared to be stuck in a rut last month — but not necessarily in a bad way.

Jobless figures in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area barely budged from last month, according to statistics released Tuesday by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

Attleboro area unemployment rates

Community July 2022 June 2022 July 2021
Attleboro 3.8 3.7 5.8
Foxboro 2.8 3.0 4.9
Mansfield 2.7 2.9 5.3
Norfolk 2.8 2.8 4.9
North Attleboro 3.2 3.4 5.1
Norton 3.4 3.6 6.3
Plainville 2.7 2.6 4.7
Rehoboth 3.5 3.5 5.0
Seekonk 3.1 3.2 5.5
Wrentham 3.0 3.0 4.9