This summer has certainly been a challenge for organizers of outdoor activities — especially during the month of July, which turned out to be the wettest on record.
A total of 10.21 inches of rain was recorded for the month by the Attleboro Water Department, eclipsing the old July record of 9.59 inches set way back in 1938. The month usually sees only about 3.5 inches.
July’s total is also the 13th rainiest for any month in the books.
And all that wet weather had area recreation directors at wit’s end, including Attleboro’s Dennis Walsh.
“Our summer season opened on June 28th with a record setting heat wave followed by the wettest two weeks I can recall,” Walsh said. “Most unfortunate this year has been the number of youth athletic events that have been postponed or cancelled.
“After a year and a half of uncertainty, we anticipated a big turnout at the pools this summer now that a majority of citizens are being vaccinated.”
That hasn’t been the case on many days.
“We attribute it to the weather but there is still the possibility that folks are not totally ready to venture out,” Walsh said.
The rain has caused more work for those maintaining recreation fields.
“It has been a standard year with respect to mowing. With plenty of rain but not much sunshine the grass has seen a normal growing season,” Walsh said. “What has impacted our maintenance staff is the clumping of the grass due to it being wet. We have had to double our resources at times and mow a field twice to make sure the clumps and wind rows were removed.”
Over at Attleboro Public Library, many activities have to be held outside because of ongoing building work.
“Rain does tend to put a damper on our outdoor programs, especially any that involve books,” Children’s Librarian Krystal Brown said.
The Friends of Attleboro Public Library, however, have donated money for a new canopy for outdoor programs.
Some programs, such as one where youngsters practice reading to dog “tutors,” are held in nearby Balfour Riverwalk Park “even if the weather is misty or drizzly because everyone fits comfortably under the canopy,” Brown said.
Family Summer Storytime that Brown hosts has to be held virtually when the weather is rainy or hot.
And at Attleboro YMCA and its Camp Finberg in Norton, staff made the best of the record-wet July.
“Rainy days at camp can be fun and challenging all at the same time,” senior program director Jess Tate said. “We have lots of fun indoor activities for the kids to do.”
Swimming and sports take place “if it’s light rain,” Tate added.
Rain was recorded on 19 days in July — the most on record for the month, city water department records show.
As for temperatures, the average daily high was 80, which compares to a normal 83. The highest temp was 93 in mid-month — one of six days that hit 90.
Those 90-degree days were in pairs, each just missing out on a third such day that would have meant a heatwave.
There were two heatwaves in June — the only time on record that has happened for that month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.