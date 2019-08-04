With two heatwaves and many other sweltering days that encouraged people to hit the nearest pool or lake, or shelter inside with an air conditioner, July ranks as one of the hottest on record.
The average daily high temperature for the month came in at 86 degrees, according to the Attleboro Water Department. That compares to a typical July of 83, and only 12 other years had higher average daily temps.
The thermometer peaked at 95 degrees three days during the two heatwaves, one of those tying the record high for the date. A heatwave is at least three consecutive days of 90 degrees, and one of them ran four days the end of the month.
Boston had its hottest July on record, with an average temperature of nearly 79 degrees, and July was the third hottest on record for Providence, with an average temp of 76.6 degrees.
The average daily low in Attleboro for the month was 66, comparing to a usual 64.
The lowest temp was 59, and just two other years in the past 80 years had higher such temperatures.
For rainfall, it ran 4.33 inches, with the average for July 3.45 inches.
Compared to the past few months, however, there were far fewer days of rain — just seven — and only 10 other Julys had fewer. April, May and June had about double that number.
Precipitation for the past seven months totaled 33.19 inches, just making the Top 10 list, with the average over that span 26.61 inches.
