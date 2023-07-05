haze1
Haze hangs low over the Plainville-Mansfield area June 7, as seen from Lookout Point in WWI park in North Attleboro.

 Martin Gavin/for The Sun Chronicle

June saw many unseasonably cooler temperatures and cloudy and rainy weather than in the past.

A total of 3.97 inches of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department, and while that is near average for the month, 16 days saw at least some rain.