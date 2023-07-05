June saw many unseasonably cooler temperatures and cloudy and rainy weather than in the past.
A total of 3.97 inches of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department, and while that is near average for the month, 16 days saw at least some rain.
The biggest rainstorm dumped about an inch around the middle of the month.
As for temperatures, despite several days of cool weather, overall it was close to normal, water department records show.
The average daily high of 76 was 2 degrees below usual, with the highest temp 89 the second day of the month.
The average daily low of 57 was 1 degree below typical, and the lowest temperature was 45 toward the start of the month.
Several days in June saw hazy skies, reduced visibility and a burning wood smell from smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.
The Attleboro area was under air quality alerts because of the danger the smoke posed for those with health issues.