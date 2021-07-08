Last month went down as one of the warmest Junes in the record books, and the first time two heat waves were recorded for the month in Attleboro.
The weather many days actually made it feel like the middle of and not start of summer — especially during those hot spells where high humidity made it feel like the thermometer was reading in the low 100s.
The average daily high temperature in June clocked in at 83 degrees, which is 5 degrees higher than the usual 78, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The hottest June averaged 88 degrees in 1957.
The highest temp was 98 during the second heat wave the end of the month. That broke the record for the date of 96 that had been set in 1997 and falls in the top 10 hottest June days.
Another record-breaking day, 94 during the first heat wave, eclipsed the record for that date by 2 degrees.
That first heat wave ran four days, the second the minimum of three days of 90-degree weather.
This June also marked the first June on record that experienced two heat waves.
The last day of the month that ended the last heat wave saw strong thunderstorms on the back of oppressive heat that knocked down trees, branches and utility wires, leaving thousands of area homes and businesses in the dark.
The average daily low was 60 — 2 degrees higher than normal. The lowest temp was 46 June 1, city water department records show.
As for rain, just 2.18 inches was recorded in Attleboro, about half the usual amount.
It was hot just about everywhere in June.
Providence had the second hottest June on record, with an average temperature of 72 degrees that was 3.8 degrees above normal. The hottest June in that city was in 1943, according to NOAA Regional Cliimate Center records.
It ended up the warmest June on record in Boston. The typical temperature is 68 degrees, but this year it was 74.4 degrees.
Last month was the hottest June on record in North America, more than 2 degrees hotter than average.
