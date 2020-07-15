June continued a dry spell but ended what had been colder than normal weather in the spring, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The average daily high temperature of 80 was slightly higher than the typical 78. The highest temp was 91 June 21, which followed a 90-degree day. Those were the highest temps since last August, with July having no 90-degree days so far.
June’s average daily low of 60 compares to a usual 58. The lowest temperature was 41, and just seven other years had lower temps, water department records show.
June, however, reversed a trend of two straight months of colder than normal temperatures.
The month didn’t stop a dry spell, however.
June was very dry, with only 2.97 inches of rain, well below the 4-inch norm. A good deal of the rain for June fell at the beginning and end of the month. In fact, the eight days rain was recorded just missed the top 10 for fewest days of June rain in the record books.
May had also been mostly dry, other than the first half of the month.
Precipitation for April, May and June totaled 13.81 inches. Precipitation for the first six months of the year ran 21.54 inches, slightly below the nearly 24 inch average.
