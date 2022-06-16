ATTLEBORO — The third annual area-wide Juneteenth celebration recognizing the end of slavery in the United States will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Capron Park.
The event will feature art, food, vendor markets, education, community group booths, speakers and live entertainment including music and dance to honor Black heritage. Admission is free.
“People of all ages and backgrounds are invited to come celebrate this rich African American cultural tradition,” organizers said in a news release.
Local performers Myra Kinds, Queen Poetic, and Frederik Halleluyah!!! will join renowned artists and storytellers Nzinga’s Daughters on stage.
There will also be line dancing, Xtreme Hip-Hop With Sai, a Kid Zone, raffles, and presentation of the 2nd annual Trailblazer awards to several local community leaders.
Guest speakers will include state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and Brother Gary.
This year, there will be a special focus on the CROWN Act, a law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of hair style.
A Natural Hair show and exhibit will showcase stylists Shaquora R. Bey, Gwen Michelle, Couture By Anita and others.
The event is hosted by the Attleboro Juneteenth Committee along with the National Black Doll Museum, which had been located in Mansfield but is looking for a new home, possibly in Attleboro.
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day when the last enslaved people in America learned they were free. It was 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
While its roots are in Texas, Juneteenth has become a day to celebrate freedom all over the United States, and the events became more numerous following the deaths of Blacks at the hands of police.
More information about the Juneteenth celebration is available at attleborojuneteenth.com.