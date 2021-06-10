ATTLEBORO — The National Black Doll Museum, S.O.S. Entertainment and other community organizations will host “Still We Rise: A Juneteenth Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at Capron Park.
The family-friendly event, which celebrates the end of slavery in America, will feature entertainment, educational presentations and a display of historical dolls.
Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
“This is a truly unique cultural festival for the city of Attleboro and Bristol County, honoring freedom and the rights gained with it,” Debra Britt, executive director of the Mansfield museum, said in a news release. “This event is a grassroots, community effort offering everyone an opportunity to give back and celebrate.”
This year’s Juneteenth theme, “Still We Rise,” was selected to inspire community members to think critically about the world we live in and how they can make a difference, she said.
“This year’s theme is a call-to-action to remind us that united we can rise and make a difference in the areas of social justice, equity, equality and inclusion,” Britt said.
The event will kick off with a Libation ceremony followed by a musical performance by gospel rapper Fredrick Halleluiah.
Speakers will include Britt and the Rev. Cheryl Harris of Attleboro.
Mayor Paul Heroux will present the first-ever Trailblazer Tribute Awards to honor contributions of African Americans from Attleboro.
Additional programming includes a performance and workshop by Simdaca African Dance Academy and Step with Sai, an extreme interactive hip hop fitness workshop.
Ethnic foods will be available.
D.J Cruz and a number of vendors will take part.
The event will include a mobile health care unit for anyone who would like to get the COVID-19 vaccination or have other basic health screenings.
Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed.
The troops’ arrival came 2 1/2 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
For more information contact Britt by email at dbritt@nbdmhc.org or by phone at 774-284-4729.
The museum’s website is www.nbdmhc.org.
Tax-deductible donations can be made on the Facebook page or by sending a check to the Attleboro Juneteenth Committee, C/O National Black Doll Museum, P.O. Box 1332 Mansfield, MA 02048.
