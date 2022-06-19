ATTLEBORO — People coming together to recognize the contributions of Black Americans, their struggles and achievements was the theme of the Juneteenth observance Saturday in Capron Park.
Families and friends said they attended the event to highlight the strength of the African American community. This year was the third annual celebration of Juneteenth in Attleboro.
President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.
This year’s festival in the city was hosted by the Attleboro Juneteenth Committee in conjunction with the National Black Doll Museum, formerly of Mansfield and which is looking for a new home in Attleboro.
People gathered to celebrate the richness and history of African American heritage, which included stories set to music by Nzinga’s Daughters Ensemble.
Attleboro resident Ethel Garvin, 57, the daughter of Rachel Garvin who was the founder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Planning Committee in Attleboro, discussed the importance of Juneteenth as a national holiday.
“It is a great movement, and a great achievement that we have gotten to the point where Juneteenth is now a National Holiday, where we recognize this moment and time in history where African Americans, particularly those in Texas, learned that they were free,” she said. “It has been celebrated in communities in Texas for many years, but it is great that it has now gone national.”
Tents throughout the park displayed many handmade items and art pieces, one of them being artist Darris Walker, 34, originally from Boston, but now living in Providence. He is the owner of Dreams 2 Reality, where he uses a multitude of artistic styles in aims of evoking emotion in the viewer.
“I want to show the world what I am capable of, and the things that I see. Dreams 2 Reality is the name of my company that I am trying to get together, and through my small business I really want to emphasize that dreams can become reality if you try,” he said.
Saturday’s festival not only displayed Walker’s talents, and provided him with the opportunity to network, it also gave him a place to embrace the richness of his community.
“It is important for me to be here today because we all have our own individuality, but we are all in it as a whole here,” he said. “You know, why wouldn’t I want to be here to promote Black excellence, Black history, Black love, social love and just everything here, it is so beautiful to see. I couldn’t not be a part of this day.”
Among the speakers throughout the day was state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Congressman Jake Auchincloss, D-Massachusetts, who highlighted the importance of the celebration of Juneteenth as well as the “Crown Act.”
Auchincloss touched on steps he has been taking in order to support the African American community.
“I have worked with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle ... In order to move along bills to address economic and political justice for Black Americans.”
“We are also working with Rep. (Cori) Bush, D-Mo, as we look at policy that would give the federal government more surveillance, more security, and more tools,” he said. “We wanted to push back against the abuse that we saw during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, by law enforcement at all levels. To make sure that the federal government can maintain law and order, and not unjustly surveil or police communities of color.”
Feeney said Juneteenth is not just a holiday for African Americans, but a holiday for all Americans. He said it’s ignorant to dismiss the struggles and enslavement of African Americans, even though we see Juneteenth as a day of celebration.
Quinesha Jameson, 31, of Hartford, displayed her brand Smooth Like Butter Skin Care. Saturday’s event provided her with the opportunity to branch out her business, her comfort zone and meet new people.
“I’m here today, to get more exposure for my business. I would say being an African American woman I feel like entrepreneurship is hard, so I felt like I should come out, network and meet different people from an area I’m not from,” she said.
Jameson said the day has special meaning for her.
“To me personally, it is a reminder of what the people before me had to go through for us to be where we are and have the things that we do have today,” she said. “It gives me that push to make this day better, and put more behind it for all their tread work, so now it’s us and our job to continue to put this into action.”
Attleboro residents Powell Simpson II, 33, and Dakota Walker, 36, are the founders of Surviving Off Struggle Corp.
Juneteenth, Simpson said is about: “Growth. Passion. Power. It shows where we started and where we are now.”
Walker agreed.
“It means the same thing to me, too,” Walker said. “It’s also a turning point with it being a federal holiday now. Like you said, from where we started to where we are now, it feels like our chance to continue moving forward, knowing that we made an impression about Juneteenth.”
Garvin said one of her favorite parts of Saturday’s event was seeing the new faces of all different types of people.
“Juneteenth means to me our perseverance; it is amazing to me that out of this struggle from slavery to freedom, that we find the energy and come here to all celebrate with music, and song, and it just shows our resilience,” she said. “Seeing the gathering of people from different ethnicities to come out here today, I think it really is a beautiful thing.”