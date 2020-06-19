ATTLEBORO — Sitting quietly and attentively on the grass, over 100 people of different races gathered in Capron Park on Friday for the city’s first Juneteenth celebration.
Near the gazebo in the rear of the park, where the event took place, a “Black Lives Matter” sign hung between two trees, and a few attendees carried similar but smaller hand-lettered signs.
Throughout, the atmosphere was one of unity and respect, as well as willingness to learn.
Ashley Stewart of Attleboro, who organized the event in only a week’s time with coordination from Mayor Paul Heroux, described herself as “a regular person” who wanted to spread awareness about Juneteenth.
It refers to June 19, 1865, the day Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved individuals that they were, in fact, free.
His message came 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation legally freed slaves in the United States.
Many Americans don’t know about Juneteenth, and raising awareness was Stewart’s ultimate goal.
“(Juneteenth) is a very monumental day. It’s a holiday that really needs to be celebrated,” she said. “That’s the real day everyone became free.”
Stewart, 28, is biracial and growing up did not know about Loving Day, which began June 12, 1967 and marked the Supreme Court’s decision to allow interracial couples to marry.
Stewart’s mother, who is white, was born only a few months later that same year.
With that in mind, Stewart told the crowd, “If a person didn’t decide to speak up, I might not be standing here to speak to you.”
At the end of the day, it was only about good people and bad people, and the color of one’s skin did not make that person who they were, Stewart said.
“I’m pro-human,” she said. “I’m here to bring the people together on some kind of common ground...everyone needs to understand we’re all humans. We’re not black people, we’re not white people — it’s about being a person.”
Over a half-dozen people spoke at the Juneteenth celebration, including Heroux and National Black Doll Museum curator Debra Britt.
“I am so appreciative of the energy of you young people,” Britt said. “This is an awakening that you’re looking at. This is not a moment. You’re in a movement, and movement is constant.”
Heroux called the Juneteenth rally “an important event,” saying that getting involved was the key to creating an inclusive community, not just advocacy and awareness.
“It’s not enough to sit by and watch what is happening. It’s about being involved, and that’s what you guys are doing by being here,” Heroux said.
Heroux then announced his plans to try and bring the recently closed National Black Doll Museum into Attleboro, and everyone in attendance began to applaud and cheer, including Stewart and her fellow organizers.
Stewart hopes to bring the Juneteenth celebration back for another year.
“This event is about unity and peace,” she said. “I hope to see all you guys here next year.”
