FALL RIVER — A spent bullet casing found at the scene of an Attleboro slaying in 2017 was similar to a bullet casing found in the apartment of a defendant on trial for the killing, a state ballistics expert testified Monday.
Appearing in Fall River Superior Court, Trooper Edward Cochrane testified in the trial of Jaquan Cohen that the 9 mm shell casings had the same manufacturer and similar characteristics.
However, he was unable to test the markings on the casings because the gun used in the Dec. 4, 2017 killing of Thomas Pomare was not found, Cochrane testified during the third day of trial.
Under cross examination, Cochrane also said 9 mm caliber bullets are one of the most popular in the country.
The caliber is used by many hunters, sport shooters and law enforcement and military officials, the trooper testified.
Cohen, 30, of Boston, is on trial for murder, armed home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob and has pleaded innocent.
He is accused of fatally shooting Pomare at a South Avenue home in Attleboro during a botched marijuana robbery.
Pomare, an Attleboro native, was a house guest at the home of friends and was not expected to be inside the house, prosecutors say.
Three other defendants charged in Pomare’s slaying have previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter for their various roles and are serving prison sentences.
In other police testimony Monday, Attleboro police Sgt. Richard Campion, who retired earlier this year, testified about his attempts to revive Pomare after he arrived on the scene.
Pomare, who was shot once in the chin, died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital a few hours after the 11 p.m. shooting, according to witness testimony.
Campion, who was among officers who served a search warrant at Cohen’s Boston apartment days after the shooting, also testified he found a 9 mm bullet after moving a shoe box from a bedroom closet.
“I heard something hit the floor and then looked to the left and saw the bullet on the mattress,” Campion testified.
Police also had a warrant for Cohen’s arrest at the time but he was not inside the apartment.
He was arrested in February 2018 while leaving an apartment in Brockton, which police had under surveillance.
Testimony in Cohen’s trial started last Thursday and will resume Tuesday. The trial is expected to continue into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.