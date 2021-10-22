ATTLEBORO — A Fall River Superior Court jury has acquitted a South Attleboro man and former Easton deputy fire chief of charges he assaulted an ex-girlfriend.
Timothy Griffin, 57, was found innocent last week of domestic assault and battery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness, according to court records.
His lawyer, Joseph Krowski Sr. of Brockton, said Friday the jury rendered its verdict in about 45 minutes after hearing four days of testimony.
Griffin, who was the deputy chief when he was arrested by Attleboro police in January 2018, testified in his own defense.
“He was found not guilty. I think he was innocent because he didn’t do it. The jury acknowledged that by that verdict,” Krowski said.
Griffin’s ex-girlfriend, an Attleboro auxiliary police officer and Bristol County deputy sheriff, told police Griffin had assaulted her in her County Street home.
Griffin was accused of throwing her on a couch and hitting her in the face before taking her loaded .40 caliber service weapon from a nightstand near the couch and pointing it at the ceiling.
Griffin, who had always maintained he was innocent of any wrongdoing, was placed in administrative leave and later fired from his job after his arrest.
He is now battling for his job back and won $113,000 in back pay after filing a lawsuit, Krowski said.
Griffin appealed his termination to Civil Service, which has not yet ruled on the matter, Krowski and Easton Town Administrator Connor Read said.
Krowski said Civil Service is “a year behind” in making its decision but the verdict in Griffin’s case “should help push that decision along.”
Read said the town conducted its own investigation into violations of town policies which is separate from any criminal proceedings.
