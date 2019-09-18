ATTLEBORO — A jury has acquitted a North Attleboro man on charges he assaulted his mother’s boyfriend at their home last year.
Jamie B. Nickerson, 38, was found not guilty Tuesday in Attleboro District Court after a two-day trial, according to court records.
The boyfriend, Mark Chicoine, 51, told police he was struck in the back of the head with a hard object and then punched several times in the face by Nickerson at his Heather Road home.
The alleged assault occurred July 20, 2018 but Chicoine did not report it to authorities until three days later, according to records.
The jury acquitted Nickerson, who had an alibi for his defense, of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, according to records.
Before the case went to the jury, Judge Michele Armour found Nickerson not guilty of assaulting a person with an intellectual disability. His lawyer argued that case law did not support the charge.
“We’re pleased with the jury’s verdict which found the defendant not guilty of the charges and exonerated him,” Providence defense lawyer David Ellison said.
Two friends of Nickerson testified he was in Pawtucket at the time of the alleged assault.
They were among eight witnesses called in the case, with four testifying for the prosecution and four for the defense.
