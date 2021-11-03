FALL RIVER — Opening statements are expected Thursday in the trial of a Boston man accused of fatally shooting a house guest in a botched marijuana robbery in Attleboro in 2017.
After a lengthy jury selection process that began on Monday, 15 jurors were chosen by late Wednesday afternoon in the trial of 30-year-old Jaquan Cohen in Fall River Superior Court.
Cohen was allegedly one of two armed men who forced their way into a home at 148 South Ave. to steal 10 pounds of marijuana from James Burrus, 36, on Dec. 4, 2017, according to prosecutors.
During the alleged robbery attempt, Thomas Pomare, 34, an Attleboro native and close friend of Burrus, was shot once in the face and died later at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Prosecutors say the shooter was Cohen, which he denies. He has pleaded innocent to murder, home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob.
If the jury finds Cohen guilty of first-degree murder, he faces life in prison without parole eligibility.
The trial is expected to last at least eight days and Judge Daniel O’Shea has told jurors it is anticipated to end before the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be no court session on Veterans Day next week or the following Friday.
At the end of the trial, 12 jurors will be chosen to deliberate the evidence. The other three will serve as alternates in the event a deliberating juror is excused.
Initially, 16 jurors were proposed to be selected but the process had gone so slowly the judge wanted to cap the panel at 14, a number he said was customary for a two-week trial.
However, Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester of Hudson, argued that his client wanted 16 jurors as initially proposed. Wester argued that he wanted a jury “more representative of my client’s background.”
Wester said he was seeking a jury closer in age with more minority representation. Cohen is Black.
Ultimately, 15 were selected. Five were chose Wednesday after the superior court pool was exhausted and another 30 from the district court session were sent to the courtroom.
During the selection process Wednesday, among those excused were two jurors who cited financial hardships and one was excused because she was moving to Connecticut
Another, a retired Norfolk County Corrections officer was excused after he explained to the judge that he could not be impartial after having been assaulted when he was working at a jail.
During the trial, the prosecution intends to call the getaway driver, Archie Charles, 28, a former Attleboro resident who moved to Malden.
Charles reached an agreement with the prosecutors in exchange for his testimony, according to court papers.
He pleaded guilty in 2018 to manslaughter and other charges and was sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.
Two other defendants have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges for their roles in the slaying.
Job Williams, 37, of Boston, was sentenced to 20 to 25 years. Prosecutors say he was armed with a gun and accompanied Cohen into the house.
Devaun Petigny, a 29-year-old former Attleboro man, was sentenced to a 6- to 8-year prison term.
Authorities say he planned the robbery hours before it took place after learning Burrus had a large amount of marijuana in his house.
None of the 10 pounds of marijuana was stolen as the men fled after the shooting, according to police.
Burrus was home at the time with his mother and Pomare and called 911 after the shooting, according to court records
