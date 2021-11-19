FALL RIVER -- A Superior Court jury has convicted a Boston man of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Thomas Pomare in Attleboro during a botched marijuana robbery.
Jaquan Cohen, 30, was convicted Friday afternoon after closing arguments were given in the case.
The shooting occurred during a South Avenue home invasion on Dec. 4, 2017.
More on this story to come.
