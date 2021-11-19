FALL RIVER -- A Superior Court jury is now deliberating the fate of a Boston man charged with murder in a 2017 shooting death in Attleboro that authorities say stemmed from a botched marijuana robbery.
Jaquan Cohen, 30, is accused of the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare during a South Avenue home invasion on Dec. 4, 2017.
During closing arguments Friday, Cohen’s lawyer characterized the state’s star witness, Archie Charles, as “a liar” while the prosecution argued his testimony was corroborated by other witnesses and evidence in the case.
Defense lawyer Mark Wester told jurors Charles changed various portions of his story initially to police, then to a grand jury and finally to them from the witness stand.
Charles, 29, a former Attleboro man, was the getaway driver who recruited Cohen and a second Boston resident to rob marijuana from a resident of the South Avenue man he knew, authorities said.
Charles did so because he knew the men would not be recognized.
At the outset, Wester said the prosecution promised Charles would testify he was walking alone after the slaying but told a different story on the witness stand.
“Mr. Charles is so much of a liar that even they cannot keep all of his statements straight,” Wester said of the prosecution.
No evidence was presented during the trial to corroborate Charles’ testimony or that Cohen was even in Attleboro the night of the slaying, Wester said.
He argued that Charles told “lies and half-truths” and made a deal with prosecutors to avoid a life sentence for murder in return for as little as six years with parole for manslaughter.
Referring to Charles’ testimony, Wester said the “most absurd notion” was Charles’ insistence that he did not know the men were armed when he drove them from Boston to Attleboro “to take $18,000 worth of marijuana.”
During his closing argument, Bristol County Deputy District Attorney William McCauley said Charles told his girlfriend and his mother about his involvement before turning himself in to police.
“He puts himself dead center right in a murder charge,” McCauley said.
McCauley said Charles implicated himself in a murder to police before reaching any agreement with prosecutors. He added the testimony of the South Avenue residents threatened with guns backed his version of the crime.
“Just because someone is a cooperating witness doesn’t mean they should be dismissed,” McCauley told the jury.
In a case involving individuals engaging in a “joint venture” in a crime, McCauley said, prosecutors have to reach an agreement with a participant because only they know what happened.
The prosecutor questioned why Charles would turn on Cohen, a friend for 15 years, and other co-defendants with whom he was also friendly.
McCauley said Charles was also the only defendant who went to South Avenue to turn himself in while Cohen and the other defendant, Job Williams, 37, of Boston, fled the area.
Williams, who was arrested in New York City, earlier pleaded guilty manslaughter and related charges and is serving a prison sentence.
Cohen also displayed a “consciousness of guilt” by fleeing to a house in Brockton and “hiding out” for 2 ½ months, McCauley said.
He was not arrested, the prosecutor said, until police used a ruse involving his girlfriend to get him to pack his clothes and attempt to leave his hideout in a car.
While police did not find the murder weapon despite a thorough investigation, McCauley said a 9 mm bullet found in Cohen’s apartment matched the shell casing from the bullet that killed Pomare in the living room of the South Avenue home.
“What a coincidence,” McCauley said.
In his closing, Wester told the jury 9 mm ammunition is one of the most popular calibers and that up to eight people lived with Cohen in the apartment.
In addition to first-degree murder, Cohen has pleaded innocent to armed home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob.
If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole eligibility.
